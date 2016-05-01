Prince Edward County Personnel Committee Meeting

The Personnel Committee of the Prince Edward County Board of Supervisors will meet Monday, June 15, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. in the Board of Supervisors Room, Prince Edward County Courthouse, 111 N. South Street, Third Floor, Farmville, Virginia.

Due to the COVID-19 Emergency, the Prince Edward County Board of Supervisors is operating pursuant to and in compliance with its “EMERGENCY CONTINUITY OF OPERATIONS ORDINANCE.” While physical (in-person) access to these public meetings is not permitted, the public may participate in these meetings by calling: 1-425-436-6394, Access Code: 867576# (if busy, please call again).