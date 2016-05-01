FARMVILLE EMERGENCY COMMUNICATIONS CENTER READY TO RECEIVE TEXT-TO-911

The Farmville Emergency Communications Center is pleased to announce they are able to receive text-to-911 messages from cell phones.

This service will be available for text messages sent from the following areas:

Town of Farmville

Prince Edward County

Southern end of Cumberland County

Text-to-911 is a great tool for the deaf, hard of hearing, speech impaired, or when making a call could put yourself or someone in danger. Voice calls are still the best and fastest way to contact 911.

Things to remember when using text-to-911: