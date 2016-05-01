FARMVILLE EMERGENCY COMMUNICATIONS CENTER READY TO RECEIVE TEXT-TO-911

The Farmville Emergency Communications Center is pleased to announce they are able to receive text-to-911 messages from cell phones.
This service will be available for text messages sent from the following areas:
- Town of Farmville
- Prince Edward County
- Southern end of Cumberland County
Text-to-911 is a great tool for the deaf, hard of hearing, speech impaired, or when making a call could put yourself or someone in danger. Voice calls are still the best and fastest way to contact 911.
Things to remember when using text-to-911:
- Text-to-911 should ONLY be used in EMERGENCY situations!
- Text in simple words: Send a short text message without abbreviations, acronyms or emoji’s. Taking these steps will eliminate confusion and strengthen communication between you and the 911 Operator.
- ALWAYS give the LOCATION & TYPE OF EMERGENCY when placing a text!
- Be prepared to answer any questions or follow any instructions provided by the 911 Operator.
- Text-to-911 cannot be included in a group or SMS message. Do not sent your emergency message to anyone other than 911.
- A Text or Data plan is required to send text messages to 911.
- Texts may take longer to be received or not be able to be delivered due to poor service area or location of caller.
- It is a crime to text or call 911 with a false report. Prank callers and texters can be located and will be prosecuted.
- This service is not available everywhere in Virginia and the U.S.
- Remember, it is against the law to text and drive!!