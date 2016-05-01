FARMVILLE EMERGENCY COMMUNICATIONS CENTER READY TO RECEIVE TEXT-TO-911

The Farmville Emergency Communications Center is pleased to announce they are able to receive text-to-911 messages from cell phones.

This service will be available for text messages sent from the following areas:

  • Town of Farmville
  • Prince Edward County
  • Southern end of Cumberland County

Text-to-911 is a great tool for the deaf, hard of hearing, speech impaired, or when making a call could put yourself or someone in danger.  Voice calls are still the best and fastest way to contact 911.

Things to remember when using text-to-911:

  • Text-to-911 should ONLY be used in EMERGENCY situations!
  • Text in simple words: Send a short text message without abbreviations, acronyms or emoji’s. Taking these steps will eliminate confusion and strengthen communication between you and the 911 Operator.
  • ALWAYS give the LOCATION & TYPE OF EMERGENCY when placing a text! 
  • Be prepared to answer any questions or follow any instructions provided by the 911 Operator.
  • Text-to-911 cannot be included in a group or SMS message.  Do not sent your emergency message to anyone other than 911. 
  • A Text or Data plan is required to send text messages to 911.
  • Texts may take longer to be received or not be able to be delivered due to poor service area or location of caller.
  • It is a crime to text or call 911 with a false report.  Prank callers and texters can be located and will be prosecuted. 
  • This service is not available everywhere in Virginia and the U.S.
  • Remember, it is against the law to text and drive!!

