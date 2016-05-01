American Civil War Museum Reopens Today

The AMerican Civil War Museum in Appomattox is reopening today. Hours of operation will be Thursday through Monday from 11am to 4pm. A statement from the museum says that it wants to assure everyone that they are committed to safety, security and supportive access to the facility. The museum will require all visitors to wear face masks. That includes staff and volunteers, with exceptions for young children. Capacity is also being reduced to provide guests with space to socially distance. In some cases, timed tickets might be issued. Contactless payments like debit and credit cards are strongly encouraged.