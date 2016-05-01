Charlotte Supervisors Green Light Solar Farm Plans Near Randolph

A large solar farm in Charlotte County got over another hurdle this week when the Charlotte County Board of SUpervisors approved a zoning amendment for some land in the Randolph area. SolUnesco has said it plans to build a large solar farm that exceeds the current density limits in that area, so they requested a change in zoning to the land, which was approved Monday by a 6-1 vote of the county supervisors. The Charlotte Gazette reports that Supervisor Hamlett was the only dissenting vote. Several people have spoken out against the plans after the plans showed that SolUnesco was trying to get a density more than double the current density allowed by ordinance.