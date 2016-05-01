PE County Looks To Adopt Out Orphaned Pet Pigs

Prince Edward County is looking to adopt out two Black Vietnamese Pot-Bellied pigs that came to be in the county’s custody. Administrator Wade Bartlett told the Farmville Herald that the pigs were found roaming and a nu mber of citizens had called the county about them. There wwere originally four pigs, but the owner of two of the animals was found. However, the other two remain orphaned since mid-March. Bartlett says the county cannot continue taking care of the animals and would like to find someone to adopt them out to. He said they’ve made every effort to locate the owner of the animals, but have had no luck.