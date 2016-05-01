One Arrested For AutoZone Shooting Incident

New information on that shooting incident we forst reported early this week at the AutoZone on South Main Street in Farmville. The Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Office now says it arrested a man from Prospect involved in the Sunday incident. 21 year-old Rahmeer Pollard was arrested and booked into jail for a misdemeanor charge of carrying a concealed weapon. He’s due for a first court appearance on Tuesday of next week. ON Monday, SHeriff Tony Epps had said that deputies and Farmville officers responded to the AutoZone for the report that multiple shots had been fired in the parking lot between two groups of people. Epps said the two groups met there after having a fight somewhere else earlier in the day. It’s not known if investigators continue searching for more suspects.