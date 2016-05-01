Anne Tyler Paulek named Interim Executive Director at The Farmville Area Chamber of Commerce.

The Farmville Area Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce that Anne Tyler Paulek has been named Interim Executive Director of the Farmville Area Chamber of Commerce, following a public announcement at the recent State of the Chamber Presentation. Paulek assumes leadership of the Chamber following the departure of previous Executive Director, Joy Stump. The economic impact of Covid-19 has required the board of directors to pause the search for a new executive director. “While in the throws of Covid 19, Anne Tyler really stepped up to the plate and exhibited characteristics of a true leader. Paulek’s experience working side by side with our former Executive Director gave her the Foundation to build upon,” said Chris Brochon, Chairman of the Board.

Paulek earned her Bachelor of Fine Arts in Visual and Performing Arts from Longwood University. Mrs. Paulek brings considerable experience in event planning and execution, fundraising, relationship building, community outreach, and effective communication. Her most recent experience includes serving as both Executive Assistant and Assistant Director of the Farmville Area Chamber of Commerce over the last three years. “I am excited to continue to serve our vibrant community and move our businesses forward, together,” said Paulek.