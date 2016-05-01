GREAT FARMVILLE DUCK RACE CANCELED

This year’s Great Farmville Duck Derby has officially been canceled, the United Way of Prince Edward County announced.

The United Way’s signature fundraiser will resume next year, and backers and sponsors are being asked to just roll over their support, the board decided during a recent Zoom teleconference.

The derby joins a lengthy and growing list of local activities and events that are causalities of the COVID-19 outbreak. The board decided in late March to postpone the derby when it was announced that the 2020 Heart of Virginia Festival, with which it was to be held in conjunction, had been canceled. At the time, it was hoped that the derby could still be held later this year. But the board faced reality.

“It’s not going to happen because nothing is happening June, July or August,” said Bruce Davis, the board member who was organizing the event.

Board members noted that even if everything has reopened by the fall, jobs and the crush to return to normal would swamp holding the derby.

Noted Board member Ashley Crute, “It’s going to be a crazy Fall for all of us.”

The derby had eight sponsors lined up and some have already agreed to roll over their support to an event next year.

Meanwhile, in an effort they hopes spreads some cheer in these stressful times, the United Way continues its Duck a Friend event, putting handmade ducks in people’s yard. The event is a fundraiser that helps local now-stretched thin nonprofits.

Since a Wine and Brew in late February at the Longwood Center for the Visual Arts, people have gleefully paid $20 to have four handmade ducks placed in someone’s yard. Once “You’ve been ducked,” you can pay to have the ducks removed to someone else’s yard of your choosing.

Those interested in arranging a flocking can approach United Way board members for a copy of the order form or can use the link on the Facebook page.

The United Way has 23-partner organizations, but with many of them shut down, the board also decided to concentrate its funding to those continuing to operate and diligently serving community needs, Vice Chairman Lonnie Calhoun said.

The organization usually allocates to its partners approximately 95 percent of what it generates, is looking for ways to best contribute to local relief efforts.

It helps that the United Way received a $2,600 grant to go toward the local COVID 19 efforts, President Rucker Snead said.

Donations have reached just over $56,000. The United Way’s goal is to raise $65,000 for the 2019-2020 fiscal year.

The United Way is the world’s largest privately-funded nonprofit, and the funds raised by Prince Edward’s all-volunteer board are essential for some of the smaller partner organizations. Locally, United Way funds have gone toward everything from putting a roof on a community building, to helping community groups keep their lights on, to providing meals.

30