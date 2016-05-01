A missing an endangered child alert was issued Friday for a juvenile out of nearby Nelson County, but the girl has now been found. The Nelson COunty SHeriff issued the alwrt after 14 year old Azalia Berrian disappeared on Friday. The search went on all qweekend long and sheriff David Hill even held a news conference pleading for information leading to the girl. Virginia State Poclie also mobilized a team of searchers. The sheriff urged people to survey their properties in Nelson County and check their unlocked outbuildings. He mentioned there was no indicatiuon of foul play, but that the girl had not been seen since late Thursday evening. Blue Ridge Life Magazine reported that the girl was found in her hometown of Afton at about 3pm on Sunday. However, the sherirff nor VSP have provided any further updates.