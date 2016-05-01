TOWN OF FARMVILLE POLICE MAKING PREPARATIONS FOR PUBLIC SAFETY

Protests have occurred in the Town of Farmville on the Prince Edward County courthouse lawn for the past week that have been peaceful without violence or any type of unrest. Town of Farmville Police, working in partnership with the Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Office, Town of Farmville and Prince Edward County leadership/administration, and Virginia Department of Emergency Management, are prepared for any type of potential public disruption that has been seen at other protests across the nation. The situation will continue to be monitored and law enforcement is prepared to respond in order to ensure the public safety of all citizens. From Chief of Police, Andy Ellington: “Our goal is to support citizens’ right to share their views and perspective while ensuring that we keep all citizens safe.”