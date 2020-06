ENDANGERED CHILD ALERT From VSP

THE VIRGINIA STATE POLICE HAS ISSUED AN ENDANGERED CHILD ALERT ON BEHALF OF NELSON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE ON JUNE 5, 2020 AT 0345 HOURS.

THE NELSON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE IS LOOKING FOR AZALIA BERRIAN, RACE: BLACK , SEX: FEMALE , AGE 14 YEARS OLD, HEIGHT 5 FOOT 5 INCHES , WEIGHT 178 lbs., WITH BROWN EYES AND BLACK HAIR. SHE WAS LAST SEEN ON JUNE 5, 2020, AT 2000 HOURS, ON RUSSELL WAY IN AFTON VIRGINIA. POSSIBLY WEARING A BLACK SHIRT WITH ORANGE SHORTS AND PINK TENNIS SHOES.

THE MISSING CHILD IS AUTISTIC AND THEREFORE CONSIDERED TO BE IN DANGER AND HER DISAPPEARANCE POSES A CREDIBLE THREAT TO HER HEALTH AND SAFETY AS DETERMINED BY THE INVESTIGATING AGENCY.

PLEASE CONTACT THE NELSON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE WITH ANY INFORMATION REGARDING THEIR WHEREABOUTS AT 434-263-7050 OR YOU MAY FIND COMPLETE INFORMATION AT http://www.vasenioralert.com