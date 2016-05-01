VSP Charges Juveniles With Prince Edward County Arsons

The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Appomattox Field Office has taken two juveniles into custody in relation to ongoing arson investigations in Prince Edward County. The 16-year-old female from Meherrin and the 16-year-old male, with an unknown fixed address, were taken into custody Wednesday (June 3, 2020) without incident. State police has charged each juvenile with three counts of arson.

The charges stem from a state police investigation initiated early Saturday (May 30) of a residential fire in the 1200 block of New Bethel Road. There was one person inside the residence, but that individual was not injured. The arson fire caused minor damage to the residence.

On Monday (June 1) morning, Virginia State Police responded to a suspicious fire at a residence in the 1300 block of New Bethel Road. There was one person inside the residence at the time of the fire, but that individual was not injured. The arson fire caused minor damage to the residence.

On Wednesday (June 3), Virginia State Police responded to a third suspicious fire at an abandoned residence in the 1000 block of Virso Road.

The investigation remains ongoing with the assistance of the Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Office.