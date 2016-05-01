County’s Response on Use of Courthouse Lawn

Prince Edward County mourns the death of Mr. George Floyd with the community and the nation, and recognizes and respects the rights of our citizens to express their grief, frustrations, and beliefs through various forms of communication, including peaceful protests. Multiple protests have occurred by separate community groups in the last few days. None of these groups contacted the County to schedule use of the courthouse lawn.

On Monday County Administration learned that a large group had assembled on the courthouse lawn on Sunday. While the County supports and is mindful of the strong emotions that are being expressed during these assemblies, it is also the County’s responsibility to help protect our citizens during this national public health emergency.

On Tuesday, Bartlett learned of two additional planned assemblies for later that day on the courthouse lawn. He was then informed that both Longwood and the Town of Farmville had denied these groups use of their properties but that the organizers were advised to use the courthouse lawn. Bartlett consulted the County Attorney, who recommended that both of these groups be denied use of the courthouse lawn if the assemblies would exceed ten people, which would violate two Executive Orders by Governor Northam. As a political subdivision of the Commonwealth, the County is bound to uphold the Governor’s Executive Orders and the laws of Virginia.

Upon receiving the County Attorney’s recommendation, Bartlett, reached out to the respective leaders of these groups. He asked the organizers about the anticipated number of participants and his concern that a gathering of more than ten would violate the Governor’s Executive Orders. Bartlett did not deny anyone permission to use the courthouse lawn a protest; he did, however, state that County Administration could not sanction events that may violate the Governor’s Executive Orders. When questioned by one of the organizers as to whether they would be arrested for violating the Governor’s Executive Orders, Bartlett deferred to the Farmville Police Department and the Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Office, as he does not have authority over law enforcement.

It is the responsibility of County government as a whole to help maintain the safety and well-being of the citizens and visitors in our community. In addition to upholding the 10-person limit on gatherings, the courthouse lawn does not provide adequate space to allow for appropriate social distancing with large numbers. Public safety is of the utmost importance, and that safety includes not only physical safety, but also awareness that COVID-19 is very much an active threat to Prince Edward County.