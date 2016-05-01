Farmville Police Getting Closer To Solving Shooting Cases

Farmville Police – giving an update to three unsolved shooting cases that took place over the past winter. Poclie Chief Andy Ellington is quoted in the Farmville Herald as saying that forensic ballistic evidence that was submitted to an ATF crime lab is now returning. However, the coronavirus padnemic slowed down the testing of that evidence. The shootings began on December 16th when someone fired shots in the parking lot of the Days Inn on South Main Street. Then on January 12th, shots rang out at the McDonalds nearby. And in early February, a third shooting took place in the 600 block of Oak Street. Polcie have said that they believe all three incidents are connected. One person, 19 year old Javon Brooks, of Farmville, was arrested after the McDonalds shooting, but there are other people involved, Ellington believes.