Local law enforcement leaders gathered on the steps of the Prince Edward County Courthouse Monday to denounce the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Floyd, a black man, died after whitw police officer Dereck Chauvin knelt down on his neck until he stopped moving. Leaders from poilice agencies in Farmville, Prince Edward, Cumberland and Buckingham COunty all gathered together Monday, saying the video of the incident is disturbing and Floyd’s death was entirely unnecessary.