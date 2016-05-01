Farmville Swimming Pool Will Not Open This Summer

The Farnmville Municipal swimming pool at the golf course will not open this summer season at all, but it’s not necessarily due to coronavirus.. Town Manager Dr. Scott Davis says the pool still needs as much as 30-thousand dollars in order to complete necessary repairs. In past year,s Davis said the town has spent upwards of 100-thousand dollars on the pool. Because of this year, local leaders are hard pressed to find money due to tax revenue reductions caused by the COVID-19 crisis. Therefore, the town council voted not to spend the money this year. The town is referring swimmers to the Fuqua School pool, which accepts non-members.