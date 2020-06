Virginia Senior Alert Activation: Missing Fairfax County Man

THE VIRGINIA STATE POLICE HAS ISSUED A SENIOR ALERT ON BEHALF OF FAIRFAX COUNTY POLICE DEPARTMENT ON 05/31/2020 AT 2130 HOURS.

THE FAIRFAX COUNTY POLICE DEPARTMENT IS LOOKING FOR HO, SHENG YIU, RACE: ASIAN, SEX: MALE , AGE 80 YEARS OLD, HEIGHT 5’8″, WEIGHT 160 lbs., WITH BROWN EYES AND SHORT GRAY HAIR. HE WAS LAST SEEN ON 05/31/2020, AT 2130 HOURS WHEN HE WAS LAST SEEN IN THE AREA OF COLCHESTER BROOK LANE, FAIRFAX. HE WAS LAST SEEN WEARING A WHITE DRESS SHIRT, LIGHT BLUE JEANS, WHITE NEW BALANCE SHOES AND A BLACK L.L. BEAN VEST. HE WAS DRIVING A 1997 SILVER MERCURY COUGAR, VIRGINIA LICENSE PLATE: XUL-7237.

THE MISSING SENIOR SUFFERS FROM A COGNITIVE IMPAIRMENT AND THE DISAPPEARANCE POSES A CREDIBLE THREAT TO HIS HEALTH AND SAFETY AS DETERMINED BY THE INVESTIGATING AGENCY. PLEASE CONTACT THE FAIRFAX COUNTY POLICE DEPARTMENT WITH ANY INFORMATION REGARDING HIS WHEREABOUTS AT 1-703-691-9497 OR YOU MAY FIND COMPLETE INFORMATION AT http://www.vasenioralert.com