Elderly Man Killed in Cumberland County House Fire

Investigators have been in Cumberland County much of thre weekend after a deadly fire. A statement from VSP Spokesperson Corinne Geller says investigators from Appomattox was called to the scene just before midnight on Friday, the 22nd. The scene is in the 100 block of Cooks Road. By the time the first fire trucks arrived, the home was already engulfed in flames and there was no chance of saving the structure. After the flames were put out, the body of 99 year old Johnson Wiley was found inside the home. His remains were taken to the medical examiner’s office in Richmond for an autopsy. The cause of the fire is not yet known, but Geller says there is no evidence to indicate the fire was suspicious in nature.