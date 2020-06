Marble Hill Church of God in Meherrin recently donated just under 300 packets of instant meals to PSR this week. These are shelf stable meals that will be used for emergencies for older adults. “We are so thankful for our faith-based partners,” said Interim CEO Thomas Jordan Miles III. The church also recently donated several five-gallon buckets to the agency filled with Bibles, toiletries, canned goods, and other essentials.