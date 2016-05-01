PSR Participates In Farmers Market Coupon Program

Virginia’s Farm Market Fresh program helps eligible seniors get fresh produce and supports local farmers and farmers’ markets. The program offers coupons to low-income residents age 60 or older, which can be exchanged for fresh, locally grown fruits, vegetables and fresh-cut herbs at approved farmers’ markets and roadside stands. Older adults in Amelia, Buckingham, Charlotte, Cumberland, Lunenburg, Nottoway and Prince Edward counties can complete an application at their local Area Agency on Aging, Piedmont Senior Resources, 434-767-5588 or email rplonski@psraaa.org. Participation is limited and applications are accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.