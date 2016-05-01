PSR Partners With State And Dominion To Help Seniors Keep Cool

Piedmont Senior Resources Area Agency on Aging is proud to partner with the Virginia Department of Aging and Dominion Energy to get air conditioners to older adults with respiratory issues. This is part of the 2020 Senior Cool Care Program, which is in its 30th year. Not only is Dominion Energy helping to provide box fans, but now also single-room air conditioners, for eligible seniors age 60 and older who need additional cooling in their homes. You can call 434-767-5588 or email rplonskiApsraaa.org to find out more. The program starts Monday and will run through the end of September.