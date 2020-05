Authorities in Prince Edward continue investigating a shooting that took place sometime Sunday night in the 1600 block of Tuggle Road. On Wednesday, Sheriff LA Epps said two bullet holes were discovered in the walls of a home there. Deputies responded to the scene that night, but the culprits were already gone. No suspects are in custody and Epps urges anyone who might have information on this crime, to please call 434-392-8101. The anonymous Crime Solvers number is 434-392-3400.