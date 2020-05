We’ree learning of a deadly fire in Cumberland County. The Farmville Herald reports one person died in the fire on Friday at a home in the 100 block of Cooks Road, The firefighters reported arriving to find a single story home with flames already shooting through the roof. After the flames were extinguished, firefighters were able to get inside. That’s when they found the man deceased inside. The investigation is ongoing and there’s no word on what might have started the fire yet.