New Community Resource Website Created

A new resource is being formed for residents in Amelia, Buckingham, Cumberland, Charlotte, Lunenburg, Nottoway, and Prince Edward Counties. The South Central Virginia Nonprofit Network (https://scvnn.org/) is a collective of area nonprofits coordinating to support our community and each other. The goal of this website is to provide a comprehensive list of essential services available to individuals and families in our 7-county service area. This site features nonprofits and agencies that fill a critical need and are locally based or are a regional/national nonprofit organization with a local presence.