Crewe Jr. Woman’s Club Awards High School Scholarships

Recently the Crewe Jr. Woman’s Club awarded three $125 scholarships to Nottoway high school seniors.

Katie Shaw is a senior at Kenston Forest where she was a member of the National Honor Society, Model General Assembly, Forensics and Pep Club. Katie enjoys painting and selling artwork. She plans to attend Longwood University and study Marketing and Advertisement. Katie also plans to expand her small painted house décor.

Sarah Wells is a Nottoway High School senior who was a member of the National Honor Society, Young life 4H teen leader and President of After School 4-H. She plans to attend Mary Washington and study psychology/counseling. Sarah wants to be a correctional therapist at a juvenile or women facility.

Haley Diver, a graduate from Nottoway High School, was President of the Interact Club of Rotary and played on the girl’s soccer team. She plans to go to Longwood/JMU and her major is undecided.

These awards are the final disbursements to the community from CJWC as the club is folding and will no longer be in existence after 50-plus years. The Ladies Auxiliary of the Crewe Volunteer Fire Department will take over the CJWC community birthday calendar project. The chairperson of the calendars will now be Marilyn Biddle at 434/298-7449 or email her at mmbiddle5@yahool.com.

Lynne Inge of CJWC and Juanita Yates of the Crewe United Methodist Church Aldergate’s Sunday School Class will still co-chair the Christmas Mother program with assistance from several other local churches.