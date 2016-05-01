Two Men Rescued After Being Stranded On Briery Lake

First responders – busy Tuesday when some fishermen on Briery Lake in Prince Edward became stranded. According to the Farmville Herald, Sheriff Tony Epps reported that someone called statying he and another man were in a boat that had started to take on water. The caller went on to say that neither of the men knew how to swim and were pretty sure they could not make it back to shore. Prince Edward County Employee Billy Coe grabbed his own personal boat and went to assist the men. He discovered the boat caught on a stump, but was able to get it free and get the man to safety. One of the man later joked that he was glad they at least caught a couple of nice fish.