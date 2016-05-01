Farmville Town Council Standing Committee Special Meeting Notice

The Finance and Ordinance Committee will meet on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at 4:00 PM, in the Emergency Operation Center, located on the second floor of the Town Hall, 116 N. Main Street, Farmville, VA 23901. The Committee will meet to discuss the proposed 2020-2021 Town Budget, along with any other matters that may come before the Committee.

The Town Hall is closed to the public because of the current state of emergency concerning COVID-19. The public can listen to the meeting by calling and requesting access to the conference line that will be available. To make this request, please email Jackie Vaughan at jvaughan@farmvilleva.com or call (434) 392-5686 before 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 21, 2020. When you sign up, you will be provided the conference line phone number and access code.

If you have any questions or concerns, please contact the Town Manager’s Office at (434) 392-5686, prior to the meeting.