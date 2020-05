Virginia Senior Alert–Mr. Michael Leonard Delaney, Fairfax County

THE VIRGINIA STATE POLICE HAS ISSUED A SENIOR ALERT ON BEHALF OF FAIRFAX COUNTY POLICE DEPARTMENT ON MAY 18th, 2020 AT 1900 HOURS.

THE FAIRFAX COUNTY POLICE DEPARTMENT IS LOOKING FOR MICHAEL LEONARD DELANEY, RACE: WHITE, SEX: MALE, AGE 75 YEARS OLD, HEIGHT 6’ 3”, WEIGHT 175-180 lbs., WITH BLUE EYES AND GREY/WHITE HAIR. HE WAS LAST SEEN ON MAY 10th, 2020, AT 2102 HOURS WHEN HE WAS RECORDED ON SURVEILLANCE CAMERAS DEPARTING RESTON HOSPITAL-DOOR G. HE WAS ADMITTED FOR A FALL AND A POSSIBLE STROKE. HE WAS LAST SEEN WEARING A BLACK JACKET OVER A YELLOW HOSPITAL GOWN, DARK SHOES WITH WHITE SOLES, AND DARK FRAME EYEGLASSES WITH A STRAP. HE IS POSSIBLY WEARING HIS WEDDING BAND, HIS HIGH SCHOOL GEM RING, AND A BLACK WRISTWATCH.

THE MISSING SENIOR SUFFERS FROM A COGNITIVE IMPAIRMENT AND THE DISAPPEARANCE POSES A CREDIBLE THREAT TO HIS HEALTH AND SAFETY AS DETERMINED BY THE INVESTIGATING AGENCY.

PLEASE CONTACT THE FAIRFAX COUNTY POLICE DEPARTMENT WITH ANY INFORMATION REGARDING HIS WHEREABOUTS AT 703-691-2131 OR YOU MAY FIND COMPLETE INFORMATION AT http://www.vasenioralert.com