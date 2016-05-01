Prince Edward Cannery Opening With Safety Precautions

The Prince Edward County Cannery is scheduled to open Monday, June 1st at 7:00 a.m. To ensure the public's safety and that of the county's employees, the PEC Cannery will operate by appointments only until further notice. Spaces will be limited; all appointments should be scheduled as far in advance as possible by calling the Cannery. The Cannery will be available to home canners (area residents canning food for personal consumption) every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 7:00 a.m. with no appointments accepted after 10:00 a.m. A face covering will be required to enter and use the Cannery. For further questions or concerns please call 434-223-8664 or 434-574-2745. For questions about making foods for resale at the Cannery, please contact Virginia Food Works at 603-686-6401 or info@virginiafoodworks.org.