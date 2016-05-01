TOWN COUNCIL PROVIDING $10,000 TO FARMVILLE IDA TO ASSIST LOCAL BUSINESSES

The Town of Farmville Town Council concluded the May 13, 2020 regular meeting by authorizing the Town Manager to appropriate $10,000 from the General Fund’s contingency fund to the Farmville Industrial Development Authority (FIDA). The Town Council authorized this appropriation for the FIDA to provide a grant program to local businesses based upon these businesses having need due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Town Council has taken action in previous Council meetings since the start of the pandemic to assist businesses and citizens by relaxing the charging of convenience fees when paying by credit card, interest and penalty fees on various taxes and fees, offering payment plans for water and sewer bills, and not charging for metered parking or those that rent parking spaces from the Town until July 1, 2020. Town Council continues to review opportunities to assist citizens and businesses during this unprecedented time while being mindful of budget impacts.

The FIDA will meet soon to develop a grant program for businesses to apply for funding opportunities. Once the grant program is developed, there will be more information provided regarding the criteria and application period. There is the opportunity for FIDA to coordinate efforts with the Prince Edward County IDA in the grant program.

Mayor David Whitus stated, “We are genuinely concerned about our business community and looking forward to our economy gradually returning over the summer and are optimistic about the Fall”. Town Manager Scott Davis stated, “I am looking forward to working with the Farmville IDA to formulate a grant program that meets the wishes of Town Council while providing some type of assistance to local businesses”.