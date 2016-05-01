FARMVILLE GARBAGE ROUTE CHANGED FOR MEMORIAL DAY

With Monday, May 25th being Memorial Day there will be no residential or business garbage pickup, cardboard pickup or miscellaneous/brush pickup on this day. Monday and Tuesday residential garbage will be picked up on Tuesday, May 26th. Please have your rollouts at the curb by 7:00 am that morning. Business garbage and cardboard will be picked up on Tuesday and Friday this week only. Miscellaneous/brush call-ins will be picked up on Tuesday. Business recycling and residential cardboard call-ins will be picked up on Wednesday. If there are any questions, please call the Public Works Dept. at 392-3331. Have a safe holiday.

RECAP

Monday, May 25th No residential, business or call-in collection

Tuesday, May 26th Monday & Tuesday residential garbage collection, miscellaneous

call-in. Business garbage and cardboard collection.

Wed., May 27th Regular residential garbage collection. Business recycling and residential cardboard call-in. No business garbage or cardboard collection

Thurs., May 28th Regular routes

Friday, May 29th Business garbage and cardboard