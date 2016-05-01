FARMVILLE POLICE LAUNCH PROJECT SCALE (SECURITY CAMERAS AIDING LAW ENFORCEMENT)

The Farmville Police Department is embarking on a project to help make our community a more secure place to live and work. You can play a critical part in this project’s success, and we are asking for your assistance.

Many residents and businesses have security cameras in and around their property. Project SCALE (Security Cameras Aiding Law Enforcement) is a venture of the Farmville Police Department whereby a database will be created of the location of those cameras. When suspicious activity takes place, the department can use the database to pinpoint the cameras in that specific area. We can then use the video footage to provide us with helpful information.

You can help us by registering your security camera with our office. This is strictly voluntary, and any type of surveillance camera can be registered – even the “Ring” doorbell monitors. Please be assured that the information you provide when you register your camera will be kept strictly confidential. You will only be contacted if your video footage is needed for our investigations.

Quote from Chief A. Q. “Andy” Ellington Sr. “This is a community wide project that will benefit all citizens and businesses within our Town. I am excited to launch this project for several reasons. First, this is another way we as a community, can come together in an effort to fight crime. Second, it will give our officers yet another opportunity to visit with our business and home owners. Lastly, privately owned security cameras have become vital tools for law enforcement across the country, but they can only help us if we know they exist. Be on the lookout in this month’s water bill for a letter from the Chief.”

The Farmville Police Department hopes you will be our partner in Project SCALE. For further information, or to register your camera, please contact Lt. Chris Moss at (434) 392-2109, or by calling the Farmville Police Department at (434) 392-9259.