Farmville Town Council Meeting Wednesday

The next Farnmville Town Council meeting is scheduled for this Wednesday, May 13th. The meeting will begin at 7pm at the council chambers of Farmville Town Hall, 116 North Main Street. On the public agenda is an item to discuss the town manager’s annual evaluation, as well as authorizing a public hearing on the proposed town budget for next year. Additionally, there will be a public hearing on a request from Matthew and Lauren Andrews MacCarty for the city to abandon a section of public alleyway behind 701 Pinecrest Road. If you’d like to comment on the topic, you must first call 434-392-5686 by 5pm Wednesday.