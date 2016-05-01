LWU Athletics Awards Celebration Looks Back at 2019-20 Season

Condensed into a two-day social media celebration, Longwood athletics commemorated the 2019-20 season during the first-ever Longwood Athletics Digital Awards Celebration on Twitter Wednesday and Thursday, May 6-7.



The event featured a host of awards, videos, and recognitions of milestones and records achieved by Lancer student-athletes and teams during the 2019-20 season, which was a milestone in itself as the 100th season in Longwood athletics history.



Due to the social distancing and quarantine measures presented in response to the COVID-19 illness, the digital awards celebration took the place of the annual Longwood Student Athlete Awards Banquet, typically held on campus in late April. In lieu of that in-person gathering, the Longwood community followed along remotely on Twitter and LongwoodLancers.com. Among the awards announced were the Student Athlete Advisory Committee Coach of the Year and A.C.E.S. Award, the Jimmy M. Yarbrough Inspiration Award, Cormier Awards for Team Academic Excellence, Academic PRIDE Award, All-Academic Team recognitions, and three new awards in the Comeback Win of the Year, Breakout Performance of the Year, and Clutch Performance of the Year.



The celebration also commemorated numerous big moments from the past season, including the men’s basketball team’s program-record fourth-place Big South finish, a breakthrough season by the women’s basketball program, and a record-matching academic performance by the entire Longwood athletics department. New records by men’s tennis player Amadeo Blasco, field hockey goalkeeper Katie Wyman, women’s basketball players Kyla McMakin, Akila Smith and Tra’Dayja Smith, and milestones by 1,000-point scorers JaShaun Smith and Dayna Rouse, 20-goal scorers Willy Miezan and Emilie Kupsov were also revisited throughout, along with the 50-steal careers of baseball senior Antwaun Tucker and softball senior Destiny Martinez, and the 150-goal milestone of lacrosse senior Kaitlin Luccarelli.



The academic awards were widespread throughout the department, with every program placing a student-athlete on the Longwood All-Academic Team and men’s golf and women’s cross country sweeping the Cormier Awards for Academic Excellence. Those aforementioned programs posted the highest grade point averages of all Longwood teams in both the fall and spring semesters of 2019.



Also taking home the Academic PRIDE Awards were men’s basketball freshman Abraham Deng and softball senior Kasey Carr for their work ethic and commitment to academic excellence.



Receiving the prestigious Jimmy M. Yarbrough Inspiration Award, named in honor of the late Longwood men’s basketball player and beloved admissions counselor, was Longwood lacrosse senior Corri Calandra. The All-Big South defender, chemistry major and annual President’s List honoree became the 15th Lancer to receive the honor, which recognizes a student-athlete who exhibits the same inspirational, selfless and leadership traits Yarbrough exemplified in his decades of service to Longwood.



The Longwood Student Athlete Advisory Committee also handed out a pair of awards, with the SAAC Coach of the Year honor going to women’s basketball head coach Rebecca Tillett and the Acclaimed Commitment to the Excellence of Student-Athletes (A.C.E.S.) going to assistant sports performance coach Courtney Taybron. Tillett, who led the Lancer women to a breakthrough season in which they tied for the most Big South wins in program history and broke multiple school records, was chosen by the student-athlete organization for going above and beyond to ensure the personal growth of her players. Taybron, meanwhile, was honored by the organization for serving as a role model who works tirelessly to contribute to the overall development of her athletes.



Longtime Longwood athletics volunteer Skip Spain, who has voiced public address at numerous athletics facilities since 1996, was honored for the second time with the Roy Nunnally Special Recognition Award. Spain also received that honor in 2012, and his contributions still reverberate throughout campus today, both literally and figuratively.



Three new awards also entered the fray for this year’s edition of the annual awards celebration in the form of Comeback Win of the Year, Breakout Performance of the Year and Clutch Performance of the Year.



The Comeback Win of the Year Award went to the top win by a team who faced a significant deficit or overcame seemingly insurmountable odds in a single game this year. Longwood field hockey’s 2-1 comeback win over Kent State rose above a crowded field of nominees on the strength of overcoming a 1-0 halftime deficit and stunning the perennial Mid-American Conference powerhouse in double overtime on the road.



The Breakout Performance of the Year Awards went to one male and one female freshman student-athlete whose single-game or single-event performance made a major impact on his or her team’s game or result. Taking home that award for the men was men’s soccer freshman Filip Hinge for his two-game outburst in a 3-1 win over UNC Asheville, while women’s basketball freshman Kyla McMakin took home the women’s honor for her freshman-record 36-point eruption against Presbyterian.



The Clutch Performance of the Year Awards went to one male and one female student-athlete for making a significant impact on the result of a single game or single event, with special consideration given to resistance presented by an opponent. The winner of the women’s award was women’s basketball senior Dayna Rouse for her 26-point eruption in an 80-70 win over Gardner-Webb, which also included nine rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals. On the men’s side, record-breaking senior men’s tennis player Amadeo Blasco took home the honor for his undefeated 5-0 run through the three-day Big South Fall Invitational in October, during which he took down the Big South’s best en route to capturing the fall tournament title.



2019-20 Longwood Athletics Awards Recipients

Cormier Award for Academic Excellence (Men’s Spring 2019) Men’s Golf Cormier Award for Academic Excellence (Women’s Spring 2019) Women’s Cross Country Cormier Award for Academic Excellence (Men’s Fall 2019) Men’s Golf Cormier Award for Academic Excellence (Women’s Fall 2019) Women’s Cross Country All-Academic Team (Coach) Brooke Craig All-Academic Team (BASE) Andrew Melnyk All-Academic Team (MBB) Sean Flood All-Academic Team (WBB) Mallory Odell All-Academic Team (CHEER) Allison Derrick All-Academic Team (MXC) Nick Howell All-Academic Team (WXC) Brooke Dippold All-Academic Team (FH) Charlotte Wilm All-Academic Team (MGLF) Ryan Hammer All-Academic Team (WGLF) Morgan Mugnolo All-Academic Team (WLAX) Jordan Howard All-Academic Team (MSOC) Jonas Kalchner All-Academic Team (WSOC) Madison Lockamy All-Academic Team (SB) Arleigh Wood All-Academic Team (MTEN) Amadeo Blasco All-Academic Team (WTEN) Crystal Nzewi All-Academic Team (AT) Allison Johnson Academic PRIDE Award (Male) Abraham Deng, Men’s Basketball Academic PRIDE Award (Female) Kasey Carr, Softball Roy Nunnally Special Recognition Award Skip Spain Men’s Breakout Performance of the Year Filip Hinge (MSOC) vs. UNC Asheville, Nov. 2, 2019 Women’s Breakout Performance of the Year Kyla McMakin (WBB) vs. Presbyterian, Feb. 8, 2020 SAAC A.C.E.S. Award Courtney Taybron, Assistant Sports Performance Coach SAAC Coach of the Year Rebecca Tillett, Women’s Basketball Comeback Win of the Year Field Hockey vs. Kent State, Nov. 2, 2019 Women’s Clutch Performance of the Year Dayna Rouse vs. Gardner-Webb, Dec. 28, 2019 Men’s Clutch Performance of the Year Amadeo Blasco at Big South Fall Invitational, Oct. 25-27, 2019 Jimmy M. Yarbrough Inspiration Award Corri Calandra, Women’s Lacrosse