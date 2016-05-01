REVISED Closure of Cumberland County Administrative Offices

The County Administrative offices will open to the public this coming Monday, May 11, 2020. Administration will continue to monitor developments on a daily basis, and make changes as necessary, including suspension of physical access to county buildings if warranted. The Commissioner of the Revenue’s office will begin taking appointments for DMV transactions on May 11, for their opening on May 18 by appointment only . Please contact the Commissioner’s office at 804/492-4280 for any DMV related questions. The drop boxes will continue to be available to all residents/customers and are checked daily