PE County Public Hearing Notice

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS

Due to the COVID-19 Emergency, the Prince Edward County Planning Commission is operating pursuant to and in compliance with the Board of Supervisors’ “EMERGENCY CONTINUITY OF OPERATIONS ORDINANCE.” While physical (in-person) access to the meeting is not permitted, the public may participate by calling: 1-425-436-6394, Access Code: 867576# (If busy, please call again.)

The Planning Commission will hold public hearings on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. in the Board of Supervisors Room located on the 3rd Floor of the Prince Edward County Courthouse, 111 N. South Street, Farmville, Virginia, to receive citizen input prior to making recommendations to the Board of Supervisors on the following:

A request by Luck Stone Corporation to rezone Tax Map Parcels 10-A-8 and 21-A-83 from A-1, Agricultural Conservation, to A-2, Agricultural Residential. A request by Luck Stone Corporation for a Special Use Permit to allow the construction and operation of an asphalt plant and a concrete plant on Tax Map Parcels 10-A-8 and 21-A-83 on which the Luck Stone Quarry operation exists at 11779 Prince Edward Highway. A request by Jack Burger for a Special Use Permit to operate an outdoor shooting range on

Tax Map Parcel 113-6-A with an address of 1633 Virso Road.

A request by Tobias Hertzler for a Special Use Permit to construct and operate a one-room schoolhouse (26’ x 42’) on Tax Map Parcel 86-A-1, near 3859 County Line Road.

Public Hearing comments for meetings of the Prince Edward County Planning Commission will be received by Karin Everhart, Deputy Clerk to the Planning Commission, using one the following methods:

Written comments may be mailed to: Planning Commission, PO Box 382, Farmville, VA 23901. Please limit word count to no more than 500 words. Must be received by 2:00 PM, day of the meeting. Written comments may also be placed in the County “payment dropbox”, located in courthouse parking lot. Please limit word count to no more than 500 words. Must be received in the dropbox by 2:00 PM the day of the meeting. Emailed comments may be sent to info@co.prince-edward.va.us. Please limit word count to no more than 500 words. Must be received by 2:00 PM the day of the meeting. Using the meeting call-in information provided above, citizens may phone-in to the meeting and provide comments during the Public Hearing portion of the agenda; however, citizens must pre-register with the County Administrator’s Office at 434-392-8837 by 2:00 p.m. the day of the meeting. Callers must be on the line and ready to speak when called upon by the Planning Commission Chair. Please state your name and district of residence. Based upon the # of pre-registered speakers, the Chair will determine the time allotted to each speaker.

A complete copy of the Special Use Permit and Rezoning applications are available for public review in the office of the Prince Edward County Administrator, 111 N. South Street, 3rd Floor, Farmville, VA, or on the county website at www.co.prince-edward.va.us. It is the County’s intent to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act. Should you need special accommodations, please contact W. W. Bartlett, County Administrator at 434-392-8837.