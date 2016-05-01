RE-OPENING BUCKINGHAM COUNTY ( A PLAN TO EASE RESTRICTIONS ON COUNTY OPERATIONS)

Buckingham County Administration is working diligently to develop a plan through which county governmental services may return to normal operations. This plan will be in accordance with all federal and state guidance and follow a phased transition approach. By following a phased transition approach, returning to normal operations may be accomplished while maintaining the health and safety of all Buckingham County citizens and employees as the highest priority.

This phased approach includes initially re-opening to the public with stringent health and safety guidelines and procedures being implemented. These guidelines and procedures will be relaxed gradually, as Buckingham County continues to meet strategic benchmarks assuring the safety of all peoples.

This process will begin when the COVID-19 case development rate for Buckingham County achieves a downward trajectory of documented cases within a 14-day period OR a downward trajectory of positive tests as a percent of total tests within a 14-day period (flat or increasing volume of tests).

Effectively determining when Buckingham County’s case development rate has achieved the above mentioned will take time and extensive collaboration between Buckingham County, Department of Corrections, and Virginia Department of Health officials. Currently, synchronized information sharing from all parties is difficult to obtain due to the large and fast influx of cases in Buckingham County. Until information sharing becomes better synchronized, determining when Buckingham County may begin re-opening will be difficult. As a result, the re-opening of Buckingham County may be further delayed than other locality’s in this area.

Continue to adhere to State and local guidance as well as complementary CDC guidance, particularly with respect to face coverings and proper personal hygiene.