Firefly Fiber Broadband Announces Free WiFi Hotspots In Nelson County

Arrington, Va. — Firefly Fiber BroadbandSM, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Central Virginia Electric Cooperative (CVEC), is offering free wireless internet access to Nelson County residents in need for work and school at several locations across the county. “Firefly recognizes that the need for internet access is even greater than ever while schools are out and so many professionals are working from home. We have the ability to help our community by offering free wireless internet hot spots and we are committed to doing so during this challenging time,” said Gary Wood, Firefly President and CEO.

Firefly is currently offering free internet at the CVEC Headquarters in Colleen and, in partnership with Nelson County, hotpsots are located at Rockfish Valley Community Center in Afton and the Faber Fire Department in Faber. Announcements about additional free wireless hot spots will be issued soon, including other locations in Nelson, Albemarle, Fluvanna and Appomattox counties. Updates can be found at www.fireflyva.com/free-wifi.

Firefly is quickly approaching 2,500 customers since beginning installations in December 2018 and is swiftly working towards the goal of offering affordable, reliable and lightning fast internet to all 37,000 CVEC members in 14 counties by 2023. In addition, Firefly will offer internet and phone service to areas outside of the CVEC service territory in the coming years. Firefly’s service offerings include Firefly Light (100 megabits per second upload and download) for $49.99 per month; Firefly Flash (1 gigabit per second upload and download) for $79.99; and Firefly Voice for $29.99 with the $5.00 discount when bundled with an internet service.