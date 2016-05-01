PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY SCHOOLS TO HONOR THE SCHOOL LUNCH HEROES SERVING HEALTHY MEALS

Farmville, Virginia– Between preparing healthy food, adhering to strict nutrition standards, navigating student food allergies, and offering service with a smile, Prince Edward County Public Schools nutrition professionals have a lot on their plate. To celebrate their hard work and commitment, Prince Edward County schools will celebrate School Lunch Hero Day on May 1. This day, celebrated annually since 2013, was designated by The School Nutrition Association and Jarrett Krosoczka, author of the “Lunch Lady” graphic novel series. School Lunch Hero Day provides an opportunity for parents, students, school staff and communities to thank those who provide healthy meals to nearly 30 million of America’s students each school day.

“School nutrition employees must balance many roles and follow numerous federal, state and local regulations to ensure safe and healthy meals are available in schools. School Lunch Hero Day provides the opportunity for the community to thank these hardworking heroes” said Bruce Davis, Food Service Supervisor. Federal nutrition standards ensure that school cafeterias always offer low-fat or fat-free milk, fruits, vegetables, whole grains and lean protein. School meals also meet limits on calories, sodium and unhealthy fats.

The importance and nutritional value of school meals are well documented. For many children, school lunch is the most important and nutrient-rich meal of their day

School looks a little different this semester, but our Super Heroes look the same! They continue to work daily creating breakfast and lunch for our students. The difference? Now they travel! Our school lunch staff split time between being on campus creating meal bags and traveling to six locations throughout our county to hand out these meal.

The School Nutrition Association (SNA) is a national, non-profit professional organization representing more than 55,000 school nutrition professionals across the country. Founded in 1946, SNA and its members are dedicated to making healthy school meals and nutrition education available to all students. To find out more about today’s school meals, visit www.schoolnutrition.org/SchoolMeals.