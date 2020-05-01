Extended Closure of Cumberland Administrative Offices

The County Administrative offices will continue to be closed to the public for in-person services until at least May 18th, 2020. However, County staff are still available during normal business hours via phone and email. There are also two drop boxes for the citizens’ convenience located behind the Administrative building. Both the Treasurer and Administrator’s Office have drop boxes mounted to the brick columns in front of the handicap parking spaces. As always, we appreciate your patience during this time, and look forward to the future post COVID-19.