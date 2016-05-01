CONFIRMED COVID-19 CASES IN BUCKINGHAM COUNTY

At this time, the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) is reporting fifty-five (55) confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Buckingham County. To protect patient confidentiality, no further information will be provided about this patient and VDH does not provide specific information on an investigation.

In addition, both of the correctional facilities within Buckingham County are experiencing outbreaks. The Dillwyn Correctional Facility currently has 157 positive COVD-19 cases associated with it. Buckingham Correctional Facility currently has 10 positive COVID-19 cases associated with it. While a vast majority of these cases numbers lie within offenders, some cases are within staff members.