PSR’s Young Deployed To Active Duty

Piedmont Senior Resources Area Agency on Aging Director Justine Young has been deployed to active duty in the US Army. The Farmville Herald reports that Young has served in the Army for the past 14 years and was notoified earlier this month that she was being deployed. She did not provide details about where she was being deployed to or what the mission was. However, Young is part of a medical unit based out of Richmond. PSR priovides support services for people 60 and older. The agency is a non-profit that serves residents in Amelia, Buckingham, Charlotte, Cumberland, Lunenburg, Nottoway and Prince Edward Counties.