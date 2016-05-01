Called meeting of the Cumberland County Economic Development Authority

A special meeting of the Economic Development Authority of the County of Cumberland, Virginia has been called for Monday, May 4, 2020 at 11:00a.m. in the Board meeting room of the Cumberland Administration Building located at 1 Courthouse Circle, Cumberland, Virginia 23040. Said meeting will be held via electronic communication in accordance with Virginia Code § 2.2-3708.2.A.3. The purpose of the meeting is to enter into closed session under VA. Code § 2.2-3711.A. 5: Discussion of prospective business where no previous announcement has been made; Subject: Development and occupancy of the Cumberland Business Park. No other items will be discussed, and no public comments will be heard.