Prince Edward County Public Schools Announce New Assistant Superintendent

Prince Edward County Public Schools (PECPS) is pleased to welcome Dr. Michelle C. Wallace to the executive staff as the Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction. The current Assistant Superintendent, Dr. Gregory Wheeler, will retire at the end of this school year.

“While many great candidates applied for the position, Dr. Wallace’s vast experience and expertise gave her a clear advantage” said Dr. Barbara A. Johnson, Division Superintendent.

Dr. Wallace earned her bachelor and masters degrees, both in science, from Longwood University and her doctorate of education from Virginia Commonwealth University. Dr. Wallace brings expertise in the areas of school improvement processes, policy interpretation, and budget development. Her most recent experiences working for the Virginia Department of Education in the Office of School Quality and Office of School Improvement are going to be key in the continued implementation of our strategic plan, Flight to 2023.

“Dr. Wallace comes to the division with a genuine desire for students and staff to reach their full potential. I am confident she will serve the families of Prince Edward County Public Schools well” said Dr. Johnson.