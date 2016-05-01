PSR Partners With Local Restaurant

On Thursday, Piedmont Senior Resources Area Agency on Aging Inc. (PSR) delivered hot, nutritious meals with the help of North Street Press Club.

“We were able to deliver more than 30 freshly made meals to older, isolated adults in the Farmville area,” said PSR Interim CEO Thomas Jordan Miles III. “This is a way we can use expanded federal nutrition funds to help local restaurants and keep our seniors healthy.”

Miles said this was a trial run with the deliveries, which went well.

“We’re so pleased to be able to work with our local restaurants to help them and our clients. It’s truly a win win.”

PSR plans to expand this offering in other counties in the coming weeks.