Buckingham Chamber Awards BCPS

The Buckingham Chamber of Commerce recently awarded Buckingham County Public Schools with the chamber’s Community Pride Award for the month of April.

The award specifically highlights the new informational sign on High School Road at the entrance to the Middle School.

“The Chamber is proud to acknowledge the presence of this new sign that is getting important information, not only to students and parents, but the entire community,” said Chamber Vice President Thomas Jordan Miles III. “We know the school division staff work hard to maintain the appearance of the schools and their buildings.”