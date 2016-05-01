Buckingham County Sueprvisors Approve 2-Cent Tax Hike

On a split 4-3 vote, the Buckingham COunty Board of SUpervisors has approved a new 2-cent property tax increase, setting the tex levy to 52 cents per 100-dollars of assessed value. However, District 1 Supervisor Bobby Jones called the move a terrible mistake, saying the county should have raised the property tax levy even more.

Meanwhile, County Administrator Rebecca Carter told the supervisors that the county is likely to lose about a half million dollars for the rest of this fiscal year due to the COVID-19 crisis. She said it is possible that over a million dollars in revenue could be lost going into next fiscal year, as well. Jones, meanwhile, said he was in favor of moving forward with the recommended 55 cents per 100-dollars of assessed value, but giving residents a tax payment deadline extension due to the pandemic.