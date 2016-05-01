TOWN OF FARMVILLE RECEIVES GRANT

TheTown of Farmville has been awarded a $1,000 grant from the Virginia Outdoors Foundation to plant trees along the Buffalo Creek and Dogwood Trail. The Town’s award was one of seven grants, totaling $21,150, for conservation projects in the Appomattox River watershed that will reduce pollution and erosion in the river and its tributaries.

Funding for the grants comes from both the VOF’s Appomattox River Fund and General Fund. Emily White, VOF’s Grant Program Manager, stated in their press release, “We are thrilled to be able to support projects that not only improve water quality across the watershed, but also create or enhance public access to outdoor spaces.”

Town Horticulturist, Jay Wilkerson, will head the project. He stated, “We hope to improve the environmental health and aesthetic of our Town with the completion of this project. Planting trees is an investment in Farmville’s infrastructure, and we look forward to seeing them mature.”