Buckingham County Reports 31 Coronavirus Cases

Buckingham County has provided its weekly update on the coronavirus situation. In a statement from the Buckingham Director of Emergency Management Rebecca Carter, she says Buckingham now has 31 confirmed coronavirus cases. No information is being provided about any of the patients due to privacy concerns. However, the health department says it is continuing attempts to do contact tracing for each individual new patient in order to assess their exposure and informa others they may have had contact with.

