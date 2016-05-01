CONFIRMED CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)CASES IN BUCKINGHAM COUNTY

At this time, the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) is reporting thirty-one (31) confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Buckingham County. To protect patient confidentiality, no further information will be provided about this patient and VDH does not provide specific information on an investigation.

For any case of communicable illness, VDH does “contact tracing.” VDH does identify potential contacts, assess their risk of exposure and provides medical and public health measures for individuals and the community, as appropriate. Investigations are currently ongoing. Also, rapid community spread in this region is expected.